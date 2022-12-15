[Serendipity] Young pianist opens up new universe

He was as bold as he is young.

Pianist Lim Yun-chan, shorn of his heavy, wavy mane, walked onto the stage at Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall Saturday, his stride confident, his first step a loud thump. He sat himself in front of the piano and, without a second’s hesitation, hit the first note of Orlando Gibbons' “Lord Salisbury,” Pavan and Galliard.

Lim, who, at 18, became the youngest ever winner at the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in June began his recital with a work by the English Renaissance composer that is not often performed in Korea.

The novelty of the piece required of the audience greater attention than usual. So began Lim’s second recital in Korea since his phenomenal Van Cliburn win, on an unfamiliar ground.

At the press conference held before the concert, he was asked about his recital program. He acknowledged that people were expecting him to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, the final piece that he performed in Texas. But he wanted to give the audience something new. “I thought it won’t do to play the same piece,” he said.

So, instead of the powerful and dramatically effusive Rachmaninoff, Lim chose Gibbons. The choice reflected the young pianist’s desire to perform works that are lesser known. At the same time, it showed his respect for the work of the iconic Canadian pianist Glenn Gould, a champion of Gibbons and J.S. Bach.