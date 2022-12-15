 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Decision to Leave' nominated for Critics Choice Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2022 - 10:13       Updated : Dec 15, 2022 - 10:13
Korean director Park Chan-wook attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, on Nov.5 (AFP-Yonhap)
Park Chan-wook's romance thriller "Decision to Leave" has been nominated for best foreign film for this year's Critics Choice Awards.

According to the nominations announced by the Critics Choice Association on Wednesday (U.S. time), the Korean film starring Park Hae-il and Tang Wei was listed in the best foreign language film category, along with five other movies.

"Decision to Leave" has also been named the best non-English language film at the Golden Globe Awards and brought Park the best director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, the association announced the nominations of two Korean-language dramas, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Pachinko," as best foreign language series in the TV category, which is selected by a group of 500 film and TV broadcast critics in North America.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is a Korean legal drama aired on local cable channel ENA and available on Netflix, and "Pachinko" is an Apple TV+ original series based on the 2017 bestselling novel by Korean-American author Lee Min-jin.

Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

In March, the Netflix sensation "Squid Game" won the best non-English language TV series and lead actor Lee Jung-jae won the best actor award in a drama series. (Yonhap)

