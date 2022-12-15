 Back To Top
National

S. Korea votes in favor of Iran's removal from UN women's rights body

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2022 - 09:45       Updated : Dec 15, 2022 - 09:45
South Korean lawyers gathered outside the Iranian embassy in Yongsan, central Seoul, in a show of support for Iran’s nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. Amini died Sept. 16 after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress rules for women. Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea organized Tuesday’s gathering. (Yonhap)
South Korean lawyers gathered outside the Iranian embassy in Yongsan, central Seoul, in a show of support for Iran’s nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. Amini died Sept. 16 after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress rules for women. Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea organized Tuesday’s gathering. (Yonhap)

South Korea has voted in favor of a resolution ousting Iran from a UN women's body on Wednesday, along with 28 other countries, amid Tehran's monthslong crackdown on protests.

The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council adopted a resolution to oust Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, effectively removing Tehran from the remainder of its four-year term till 2026. Eight countries, including China and Russia, voted against the resolution.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, called Iran's membership in the CSW an "ugly stain on the Commission's credibility" and urged member countries to stand in solidarity for "woman, life, freedom" in her remarks before the vote.

The resolution comes after nearly three months of nationwide clampdown in Tehran against protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died in hospital in September while in custody by the religious morality police for allegedly not wearing the hijab properly. (Yonhap)

