National

Seoul city to open first shelters for stalking victims Thursday

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Dec 14, 2022 - 17:25       Updated : Dec 14, 2022 - 17:25

This image shows security measures taken to reinforce safety in shelters for stalking victims, projected to open this Thursday, in Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
This image shows security measures taken to reinforce safety in shelters for stalking victims, projected to open this Thursday, in Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul city will officially provide shelters specifically for stalking victims, both for female and male victims, starting this Thursday.

Three shelters will open, two for female victims and one for male victims. Shelters for women can house up to 10 people and four people can be housed in the male shelter.

Most stalking crimes occur near the victim's residence, so shelters offer victims immediate protection. According to a survey by Seoul city and Namurights, a non-profit organization for women's rights, 20 percent of Seoul residents between the ages of 19 to 49 have experienced stalking, most of whom (27.3%) replied the incident happened near their home.

These shelters are designed not only to provide security from assailants but also to help victims ease back and adjust to daily life. Security cameras and emergency alert systems are installed in the shelters, and the police will provide active patrol. Spare phones with location trackers will also be provided to victims to ensure their safety while they return to their regular lives. Instruction manuals for victims will be provided, and therapy sessions will also be offered.

Female stalking victims who wish to be admitted should call Seoul 1366 at 02-1366 (open 24 hours), and male stalking victims should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 02-2653-1366 (open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.).



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
