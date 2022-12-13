Advisory issued as Korea hit with yellow dust

A road in Jongno-gu, central Seoul is hazy with yellow dust amid advisories issued across the country on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

An air quality advisory was issued across the country on Tuesday as Korea was hit with yellow dust blowing from inner China, raising concerns over public health safety.

The Ministry of Environment raised the ultrafine dust advisory level in Seoul and Gangwon Province from "attention" to "caution" as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Incheon and Gyeonggi Province already got a "caution" level advisory from 7 a.m. the same day. Except for Southern Gyeongsang Province, all regions outside the metropolitan area received the "attention" level advisory.

The “caution” level is issued when the hourly average concentration of PM10 -- ultrafine dust smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter -- surpasses 300 micrograms per cubic meter for more than two hours. The “attention” level advisory is issued when the average daily concentration of PM10 exceeds 150 micrograms per cubic meters.

The Institute of Health and Environment under the Seoul city government said that yellow dust coming from the Gobi Desert and the inner Mongolia plateau region flowed along with the northwestern wind, increasing the concentration of fine dust.

The institute urged citizens, especially the elderly, children and people with respiratory or cardiovascular diseases to refrain from going out, and encouraged everyone to wear masks.

Fortunately, the flow of the atmosphere is smooth, so it is predicted that the yellow dust will not stay in the Korean Peninsula for long. The National Institute of Environmental Research predicted that ultrafine dust levels across the country will return to normal on Wednesday.