Plane ticket sales more than triple in November: Interpark

Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, is full of travelers on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean e-commerce company Interpark Corp. said Tuesday its sales of plane tickets more than tripled in November from a year earlier on the back of pent-up demand for travel.

Interpark said sales of plane tickets booked on its website amounted to 121.2 billion won ($92.8 million) in November, up 203 percent on-year.

The figure is more than 15 percent higher compared with November 2019, the company added.

Interpark attributed such results to seasonal factors and pent-up demand as Japan resumed visa-free entry for individuals in October. (Yonhap)