Frequent snow with possible cold wave advisory this week

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Monday that snow and rain will fall in various regions this week as temperatures drop from Tuesday, urging caution against safety accidents caused by icy roads and cold weather.

The temperature, which will be similar to average year until Tuesday afternoon, will drop sharply at night as cold air comes down from the northwest.

Compared to the previous day, Wednesday morning temperatures will be about five to 11 degrees Celsius lower throughout the country, with a possible cold wave advisory on Tuesday night. The temperature in Seoul will drop to minus 10 degrees and the sensory temperature will drop to minus 15 degrees on Wednesday morning.

Snow, which will begin around Tuesday, is expected to continue in various regions until Wednesday. The agency predicted that southern Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces will receive 3 to 8 centimeters of snow, 2 to 7 centimeters in inland areas of North Jeolla and Gangwon provinces, 1 to 5 centimeters in northern and western parts of South Jeolla province, and 1 to 3 centimeters in Jeju.

A KMA official added that the central region is expected to receive the most snow on Tuesday afternoon while the western region will receive most snow on early Wednesday. He also stressed the need for thorough preparation for a lot of snow and icy roads.

The agency also demanded caution around coastal areas, saying strong winds will blow around the coast with high waves.