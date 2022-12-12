 Back To Top
Business

KIDP aims to nurture social enterprises

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 12, 2022 - 15:21       Updated : Dec 12, 2022 - 15:25
Korea Institute of Design Promotion President Yoon Sang-heum (center) poses Wednesday with participants of the Social Design Day event in central Seoul. (KIDP)
Korea Institute of Design Promotion President Yoon Sang-heum (center) poses Wednesday with participants of the Social Design Day event in central Seoul. (KIDP)

The Korea Institute of Design Promotion said Monday it held a fair called Social Design Day on Wednesday, together with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, to help social enterprises attract investment, and to create a forum in which companies can share their success stories.

The KIDP and the ministry have been working together since 2019 on a project called “Social Enterprise Design Project” to nurture design businesses of social enterprises. The two institutions have been providing companies with design consultations, manpower, services and business model development aid to expand the companies’ businesses and to attract investments.

According to the KIDP, over 186 companies, including 52 newly selected firms this year, have received some form of support since 2019. Meanwhile, the project has helped social enterprises attract over 7.9 billion won ($6.02 million) in investments.

The Social Design Day was held as an extension of such efforts, explained the KIDP. The itinerary included exhibitions, demonstrations and investment counseling for investors and design companies.

Design firms across industries participated in the fair, showcasing innovative designs to solve real world problems.

South Korean preliminary social enterprise Cut the Trash, which was launched in 2021, put its upcycled fashion products on display. The company said it collects discarded fishing nets, plastic and trash from the ocean and transforms them into fabric that can be used in creating ecofriendly fashion items.

Moreover, social venture startup Liberabit presented a mobile application solution which allows disabled youth to rent wheelchair mobility aids called Movins at major tourist attractions in Korea.

“The Korea Institute of Design Promotion will continue our efforts to aid firms that manage their businesses with the primary mission of pursuing social values, so that they may discover consumer and market demands through design, and come up with the best solution to continue sustainable business operations," said KIDP President Yoon Sang-heum.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
