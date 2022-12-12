 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Shinsegae International acquires exclusive rights to Laura Mercier in Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 12, 2022 - 11:09       Updated : Dec 12, 2022 - 11:09
Laura Mercier products. (Shinsegae International Inc.)
Laura Mercier products. (Shinsegae International Inc.)

Fashion and cosmetics retailer Shinsegae International Inc. said Monday it has acquired the exclusive domestic license from French cosmetics brand Laura Mercier, as it seeks to expand its imported cosmetics business.

Laura Mercier, founded in 1996 by a French makeup artist of the same name, is sold in some 40 countries globally.

Asia is one of Laura Mercier's key markets, accounting for 20 percent of the brand's sales, Shinsegae International said. The local rights to the brand were previously owned by Shiseido Korea Co., the Korean arm of Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido.

Shinsegae International said it plans to open more Laura Mercier stores at major department stores and duty-free shops while selling the products online through the Shinsegae-owned e-commerce shop SiVillage.

"We plan to secure growth momentum by discovering new brands in fashion and beauty," an official from Shinsegae International said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114