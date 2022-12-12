 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 25,667 amid virus surge worries

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 12, 2022 - 10:03       Updated : Dec 12, 2022 - 10:03
This photo taken on last Sunday, shows a skating rink under construction in front of the Seoul City Hall building in central Seoul. The Seoul city government did not open the skating rink in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on last Sunday, shows a skating rink under construction in front of the Seoul City Hall building in central Seoul. The Seoul city government did not open the skating rink in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

South Korea reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the largest for a Monday in more than three months, amid concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate.

The country reported 25,667 new COVID-19 infections, including 63 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,754,149, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Monday's daily infections marked the highest for a Monday since the figure reached 36,917 on Sept. 12.

On Friday, the government said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.

It said the indoor mask mandate will be kept in place at high-risk facilities, such as senior care hospitals and nursing homes.

The daily caseload is expected to continue on a slow incremental trend for the time being. The KDCA, however, did not rule out the possibility of another virus wave this winter.

The country added 30 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,099. The number of critically ill patients stood at 478, up 38 from the previous day. (Yonhap)

