Business

Hana looks to nurture future CEOs

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 11, 2022 - 17:46       Updated : Dec 11, 2022 - 17:46
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (front center) poses for a photo with participants of an event held to share the results of its university student support program on Wednesday at its branch in Myeong-dong, Seoul. (Hana Financial Group)
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (front center) poses for a photo with participants of an event held to share the results of its university student support program on Wednesday at its branch in Myeong-dong, Seoul. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group said Sunday it has provided support totaling 150 million won ($115,000) for 18 startup projects launched by college students.

The program, Hana Social Venture University, is part of the group’s outreach that aims to support young students to find jobs or launch their own businesses.

Since July, 292 potential startups consisting of 550 university students from 10 different schools have taken part in the program, which offers eight weeks of training, one-on-one consulting and grants. The group stressed it tried to provide the best practical support possible.

Among the startups, 18 were present at the event to share their business ideas. To also boast the local economy, the event organizer provided networking opportunities for young students and local business owners to meet up.

“We will continue carrying out our own social contribution programs that help build the startup ecosystem for young people and create more quality jobs,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo in a statement.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
