[Photo News] Fires break out across Korea

Multiple fires have been reported across South Korea on Saturday. A fire broke out in a traditional five-day market, also known as Oiljang, in Damyang, South Jeolla Province at around 8:07 a.m., burning down nearly 10 booths out of 40 there for 30 minutes. No casualties have been reported.

At around 10:17 a.m., a fried chicken restaurant at Suwon Chicken Street in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, caught fire. Firemen put out the fire after an hour. No casualties were reported.

Also in Suwon, a fire started at a construction site at 4:57 a.m. due to an unknown cause. No casualties were reported.

Another fire in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, incurred losses of a combined 410 million won ($313.900), as the fire broke out at 3:05 a.m. and destroyed a building material store, a blanket shop and two plastic greenhouses. The fire started at the building material store and was extinguished after three hours. No casualties were reported.

Also in Seoul, a car near a tunnel caught fire at around 9:40 a.m. on Naebu Expressway, causing a heavy traffic jam at the urban roadway. No casualties were reported.

