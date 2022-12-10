 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

[Photo News] Fires break out across Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 10, 2022 - 14:31       Updated : Dec 10, 2022 - 14:34

Multiple fires have been reported across South Korea on Saturday.

A fire broke out in a traditional five-day market, also known as Oiljang, in Damyang, South Jeolla Province at around 8:07 a.m., burning down nearly 10 booths out of 40 there for 30 minutes. No casualties have been reported.

(Photo provided by a third party via Yonhap)
(Photo provided by a third party via Yonhap)
(Photo provided by Yonhap)
(Photo provided by Yonhap)
(Photo provided by Yonhap)
(Photo provided by Yonhap)

At around 10:17 a.m., a fried chicken restaurant at Suwon Chicken Street in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, caught fire. Firemen put out the fire after an hour. No casualties were reported.

(Photo provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services)
(Photo provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services)

Also in Suwon, a fire started at a construction site at 4:57 a.m. due to an unknown cause. No casualties were reported.

(Photo provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services)
(Photo provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services)

Another fire in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, incurred losses of a combined 410 million won ($313.900), as the fire broke out at 3:05 a.m. and destroyed a building material store, a blanket shop and two plastic greenhouses. The fire started at the building material store and was extinguished after three hours. No casualties were reported.

(Photo provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services)
(Photo provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services)

Also in Seoul, a car near a tunnel caught fire at around 9:40 a.m. on Naebu Expressway, causing a heavy traffic jam at the urban roadway. No casualties were reported.

(Photo provided by Seoul Transport Operation and Information Services)
(Photo provided by Seoul Transport Operation and Information Services)

Fire departments are investigating the cause of the fires.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114