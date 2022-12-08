[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Coex Winter Festival, Seoul Ahead of the new year, the Coex Winter Festival will present artworks featuring rabbits to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs. The seven-day festival, starting on Dec. 19, presents various programs, including brick arts, digital arts, paintings, balloon arts and more. This year’s festival will be held at Coex’s K-pop Square, Coex Square and indoor lobbies in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The event is free. More information can be found at www.coexworld.co.kr.

Gangneung Noodle Festival The Gangneung Noodle Festival is scheduled to take place from Dec. 16 to 18 in the areas around Wolhwa Street in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. The three-day festival offers visitors the opportunity to learn and try local noodles -- gamja ongsimi, makguksu, jang kalguksu and more -- that can be enjoyed in the coastal city. Many programs, like busking, hands-on activities, noodle cooking classed and a quiz show, will be offered as well. Comedian Yoo Min-sang, chef Oh Se-deuk and Korean band Daybreak will also join the event to light up the festival. More information can be found on the official Instagram of the Gangneung Noodle Festival.

Haeundae Lighting Festival, Busan One of Busan’s most famous winter festivals got underway on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 24, 2023 at areas around Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city. Under the theme of “Again, Haeundae: Sea of Light,” the festival features various light fixtures, lanterns and media art on display to entertain those who stop by. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll around Haeundae Beach, Haeundae Market, Gunamro Square and the areas of Oncheon-gil. The lights are turned on at 5:30 p.m. More information can be found at www.haeundae.go.kr.

Manorblanc Camellia Festival, Jeju The Manorblanc Camellia Festival kicked off on Dec. 5 and runs through Jan. 31, 2023 at Manorblanc on Jeju Island. The cafe, located at the southern part of Seogwipo, Jeju Island, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the camellias in the early winter. Tourists can enjoy the splendid mountain views, seascapes and cafe’s colorful garden all at once. Admission costs 4,000 won per person on weekdays and weekend. The tickets cost 2,000 won for visitors under three years old. The event is open to people of all ages. Updated information can be found at the official Instagram of Jeju Manorblanc.