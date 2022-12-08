[Herald Review] Jazz vocalist Woong San and musicians share message for environment

Jazz vocalists and musicians including Woong San (ninth from left) pose for photos after the Seoul Green Art Festival on Wednesday. (Korea Jazz Association)

A jazz concert calling for action to save the environment took place on Nodeul Island, in Yongsan, central Seoul, Wednesday evening.

Eleven jazz vocalists teamed up for the Seoul Green Art Festival, which is part of the Green Jazz Movement, led by Woong San. As a major jazz vocalist in the local and international scene for decades, the artist also serves as chair of the Korea Jazz Association.

Opening the performance at Live House, Woong San said, “The project started when I thought ‘Even me, even us, even like this’ I could do something for the environment."

“I thought about how jazz musicians could take action,” she said. “And since we are musicians, I think the best way is to write our own songs and lyrics and talk with the audience.”

Jazz vocalist Cho Jung-hee kicked off the concert with her warm voice singing “All or Nothing at All.”

“Jazz musicians gathered today to sing and talk about our environment,” said Cho. “I guess I could bring my own tumbler or container instead of using a disposable cup or plastic. I think I’ll start like this.”

She added that she hopes to see the clear blue sky again -- something she loved when she was younger -- before singing John Lennon’s iconic “Imagine."

Kim Hyo-jung amped up the mood with her powerful vocals, singing “Aquarela do Brasil” (Watercolor of Brazil). With jazz saxophonist Lee Jung-sik joining Kim, the rhythmical Latin jazz filled the stage.

Kim also sang her upcoming English song “Mother of Life” composed by Choi Sung-rak.

As part of the long-term project, the musicians are writing their own songs about environmental issues and releasing three new songs every month through Universal Music. Kim's "Mother of Life" is one of the three songs scheduled for release this month.