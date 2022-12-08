 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Citibank named best international bank in Korea

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 8, 2022 - 16:03       Updated : Dec 8, 2022 - 16:03
Citibank Korea's headquarters in central Seoul (Citibank Korea)
Citibank Korea's headquarters in central Seoul (Citibank Korea)

Citibank Korea has been honored with the Best International Bank in Korea for 2022 award by Asiamoney, a monthly financial magazine published in Hong Kong.

Asiamoney said it selected Citibank Korea for the award as the bank has been “a trusted financial partner to corporate clients, offering innovative and comprehensive solutions with Citi’s global expertise and network despite the significant challenges of the global economy.”

“Thanks to the passion and devotion of all our employees, who are working together for a common goal of becoming a trusted financial partner to corporate clients, we were able to win this award,” Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-Soon said during his acceptance speech at the Asiamoney Banking Awards 2022 ceremony. “With this award as an opportunity, we will make greater efforts for the sustainable growth of corporate clients that are rapidly expanding in the global market.”

Citigroup Inc. opened its first branch in Korea in 1967 and launched Citibank Korea in 2004.

Since then, the bank has shown robust growth in the corporate banking business.

This year in particular, it has been focusing on contributing to corporate clients’ global business expansion and supporting their environmental, social, and governance management while providing innovative financial solutions.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114