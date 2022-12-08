Citibank named best international bank in Korea

Citibank Korea has been honored with the Best International Bank in Korea for 2022 award by Asiamoney, a monthly financial magazine published in Hong Kong.

Asiamoney said it selected Citibank Korea for the award as the bank has been “a trusted financial partner to corporate clients, offering innovative and comprehensive solutions with Citi’s global expertise and network despite the significant challenges of the global economy.”

“Thanks to the passion and devotion of all our employees, who are working together for a common goal of becoming a trusted financial partner to corporate clients, we were able to win this award,” Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-Soon said during his acceptance speech at the Asiamoney Banking Awards 2022 ceremony. “With this award as an opportunity, we will make greater efforts for the sustainable growth of corporate clients that are rapidly expanding in the global market.”

Citigroup Inc. opened its first branch in Korea in 1967 and launched Citibank Korea in 2004.

Since then, the bank has shown robust growth in the corporate banking business.

This year in particular, it has been focusing on contributing to corporate clients’ global business expansion and supporting their environmental, social, and governance management while providing innovative financial solutions.