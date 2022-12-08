 Back To Top
Business

Coway launches choir of blind singers

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 8, 2022 - 14:12       Updated : Dec 8, 2022 - 15:28
Coway's new Mulbit Choir sings for an audience at the choir group's inauguration ceremony, held in Guro-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Coway)
Coway's new Mulbit Choir sings for an audience at the choir group's inauguration ceremony, held in Guro-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Coway)

South Korean home appliance maker Coway said Thursday it held an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday to kick off a choir group made up of blind singers at its headquarters in Seoul.

Coway said the choir group project was part of its effort to promote employment for the disabled. It comes after the home appliance company signed an agreement with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities in April to create sustainable jobs for the disabled.

During the inauguration ceremony, Coway Vice Chairman Lee Hae-sun presented the choir members with Coway employee identification cards and flowers.

The choir is made of blind musical professionals. Coway has decided to hire them and to support their musical endeavors.

“Coway will promote the social self-reliance of the disabled and do our best to fulfill our social responsibility by creating jobs for the disabled and improving their working conditions,” said a Coway official.

Meanwhile, the choir group was given the name Mulbit Choir. “Mulbit” is a compound word of the two Korean words for water and light. Coway said the word “mul,” or water, in the name symbolizes Coway while “bit,” or light, represents the voices of the choir group. The two combine to create great harmony in the form of music, the company added.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
