[Photo News] S. Korean World Cup players return home

Captain Son Heung-min and 22 other players from the 26-man squad, together with the coaching staff including the head coach Palo Bento, pose for a photo at Incheon International Airport, Wednesday evening, after returning from Qatar. At the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, South Korea reached the round of 16. (Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald)
Captain Song Heung-min, speaks during the welcoming ceremony held for South Korean World Cup players on Wednesday at Incheon International Airport, West of Seoul. (Lim Se-jun/The Korea Herald)
