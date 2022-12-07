[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink announces plan for Japan tour

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will go live in Tokyo and Osaka, announced label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The company uploaded a poster adding the two cities to its ongoing international tour. The group will hold two concerts each at Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome, on April 8-9 and June 3-4, respectively. This expands the Asian leg of its tour to 11 cities and 18 concerts in total. The foursome will perform in Japan for the first time in three years, since its “In Your Area” gig that brought about some 205,000 concertgoers. Blackpink began touring North America in October and has been in Europe since Nov. 30. From next year, it will visit fans in Asia and Oceania for its biggest tour ever. Meanwhile, its second full album, “Born Pink,” made Billboard's the 50 Best Albums of 2022 released on Tuesday in the US. It is the only K-pop album on the list. NCT 127 to release repack next month: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT 127 will make a comeback in January 2023 with a reissue of the fourth studio album “2 Baddies,” according to a local media report Wednesday. Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The LP came out in September and hit Billboard 200 at No. 3. It has stayed on the chart for seven weeks in a row, climbing back up to No. 112 on the chart dated Dec. 10. The album sold more than 1.54 million copies in the first week. In the meantime, the nonet returned to Seoul on Tuesday after its Thailand concert that is part of its “Neo City – The Link” tour. It was the band’s first standalone concert in the country in about 3 1/2 years and tickets for all three shows were sold out. BTS wins 3 trophies from 2022 People’s Choice Awards

(Credit: People’s Choice Awards)

BTS was awarded three trophies from 2022 People’s Choice Awards that was held on Tuesday in the US. The superband won the Group of 2022, the Concert Tour of 2022 and the Collaboration of 2022. It has won the first category for three consecutive years. The concert award recognized its “Permission To Dance On Stage” tour held in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Seoul. The 11 concerts drew about 458,000 fans and ranked No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Tour list. The collaboration trophy was for Charlie Puth's “Left and Right” featuring Jungkook. The single from June debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22. Separately, the septet’s anthology album “Proof” extended its stay on Billboard 200 for the 25th week in a row, according to the tally dated Dec. 10. The album was No. 56 on its year-end albums chart. SHINee’s Minho tops iTunes chart in 39 regions with 1st solo album

(Credit: SM Entertainment)