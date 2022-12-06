Bong Joon-ho’s 'Mickey 17' confirmed for March 2024 release

A screenshot from the teaser of “Mickey 17” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oscar-winning film director Bong Joon-ho’s next movie, “Mickey 17,” will hit theaters on March 29, 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed Tuesday.

The movie is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 sci-fi novel “Mickey7,” which tells the story of Mickey7, an expendable employee who is sent on a dangerous mission to colonize an ice world called Niflheim.

“Twilight” series’ Robert Pattinson plays the lead role. The cast also includes Hollywood stars Naomi Ackie (“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”), Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), Mark Ruffalo (“Avengers” series) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “The Walking Dead”).

“Mickey 17,” which is currently in production in England, will be Bong’s first movie since “Parasite.”

Bong penned the script for the upcoming film, and is producing it under his Offscreen banner with Kate Street Pictures’ Dooho Choi and co-producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B.

The creative team behind the camera includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (“Okja,” “Evita”), production designer Fiona Crombie (“The Favourite,” “Cruella”), editor Yang Jin-mo (“Parasite”), costume designer Catherine George (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer”) and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (“The Matrix” franchise). The music is composed by Jung Jae-il (“Parasite,” “Squid Game”).

The studio also released a short teaser of the film. In the clip, a supine Pattinson in a tanning bedlike contraption looks into the camera.