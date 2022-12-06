Red Devils soccer fan club members and citizens cheer for the S. Korean national team in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar round of 16 match against Brazil, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, Tuesday. Yonhap
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114