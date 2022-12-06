 Back To Top
Business

Samsung joins hands with Naver to develop AI chips

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 6, 2022 - 11:38       Updated : Dec 6, 2022 - 11:38
Han Jin-man (left), executive vice president and head of memory global sales and marketing at Samsung Electronics Co., and Chung Suk-geun (right), CEO of Naver CLOVA CIC, are seen in this photo provided by Samsung on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Han Jin-man (left), executive vice president and head of memory global sales and marketing at Samsung Electronics Co., and Chung Suk-geun (right), CEO of Naver CLOVA CIC, are seen in this photo provided by Samsung on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it is working with internet portal giant Naver Corp. to develop next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as part of efforts to improve efficiency of processing large AI data.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, said its cooperation with Naver will create great synergies in developing semiconductors with high efficiency and speed for AI-specific calculations.

"There are growing needs to develop new types of semiconductors that are focused on processing hyperscale AI, as the current computing systems have their limits in doing so," Samsung said in a statement.

"We will continue expanding the lineup of market-leading memory chip products by offering solutions to meet the needs of AI service companies and users," the company said.

Naver, which has advanced technology in AI algorithms that automate the process of machine learning, released the AI platform CLOVA in 2017, which offers various AI-based services for search, speech recognition and natural language processing.

In May last year, it unveiled the supersized AI platform HyperCLOVA. (Yonhap)

