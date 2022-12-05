 Back To Top
Business

Biz moguls join state dinner to celebrate Vietnamese president’s visit

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Dec 5, 2022 - 22:26       Updated : Dec 5, 2022 - 22:26

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a state dinner held for Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean business moguls joined a banquet hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday to commemorate Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s state visit to Seoul.

Following their summit talks earlier in the day, the two presidents held a state dinner, with a slew of business and political leaders in attendance.

The list of the attending tycoons included: Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Jungheung Group Chairman Jung Chang-sun, GS Group Chairman Huh Chang-soo, LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-eun and CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik.

The business groups, which have already invested heavily in Vietnam, are seeking to bolster their ties with the Southeast Asian country in diverse sectors from construction to infrastructure to green growth.

The Vietnamese president will be leaving Seoul on Tuesday after attending a business forum, during which new business opportunities between the two countries will be discussed.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
