South Korea wins

Korea knocks out Brazil to continue its miracle run

In perhaps the biggest shocker of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, South Korea defeated the top-ranked Brazil ?-? in the Round of 16 match held at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Tuesday, Korean Time.

The match was a hard-fought one, with South Korea trailing/leading since a goal by ?, ? minutes into the match. ? of Brazil/South Korea then scored an equalizer at the ? minute-mark.

The match was decided by a goal from ? with ? minutes into the match, completing one of the biggest upsets by South Korean national team in its history.

(In case of penalty shootout: The two teams were locked in a stalemate at the end of the regulation and overtime, and the match was decided by a penalty shootout. Brazil’s ?th shooter ? missed while South Korea’s ?th shooter ? made the shot to end the 120-minute thriller)

Going into the match, Brazil was heavily favored to win as -400 (bet $400 to win $100) by the betting websites compared to Paulo Bento’s squad being assessed as +1,200 (bet $400 to win $1,200) underdogs. Even a draw, after which the match would have been decided via penalty shootout, was listed at +440 odds.

South Korea’s trip to the Round of 16 itself has been a rough journey, with the nation failing to log a single win of the Group H match until the last game against Portugal. Brazil, on the other hand, clinched its birth two match into the Group G stage.

The odds of South Korea, ranked 28th in the world, beating the five-time champion seemed improbable, with captain Son Heung-min suffering a face injury just a month before and top class defender Kim Min-jae being hurt in the first group stage match against Uruguay.

Both players played the match and played crucial role in the upset.

The victory marks the second time in history that the Taegeuk Warriors has moved beyond the Round of 16, having only reached the knockout stage three times in its history.

Despite the sub-zero temperature in Seoul, South Korean fans amassed at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in the city’s center for a mass public screening event set up by the team’s official supporters club, the Red Devils. The devils cheered on their fans and went on a fanatic celebration as their team completed an upset that seemed near-impossible.

South Korean supporters are now waiting to see if the Koreans can duplicate their incredible run to the semi-finals in the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan. Back then, Taegeuk Warriors defeated championship contenders Portugal, Italy and Spain for one of the most cherished memories in the nation’s sports history.

South Korea will now face off against Japan/Croatia at midnight Saturday, Korean Time, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, where the Koreans have played all their group stage matches.

South Korea loses

South Korea (handily) defeated by Brazil

South Korea went down in the Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Brazil, as the top-ranked team in the world (easily) beat the underdogs ?-? at the match held at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Tuesday, Korean Time.

With South Korea trailing/leading since a goal by ?, ? minutes into the match. ? of Brazil/South Korea then scored an equalizer at the ? minute-mark. The match was decided by a goal from ? with ? minutes into the match, as South Korea came short of continuing its miracle run.

(In case of penalty shootout: The two teams were locked in a stalemate at the end of the regulation and overtime, and the match was decided by a penalty shootout. South Korea’s ?th shooter ? missed while Brazil’s ?th shooter ? made the shot to end the 120-minute thriller)

(In case of a blowout: Widely considered favorites to win at all, the Canary Squad proved to be too much for the Koreans to handle. The game ended up being a landslide after ? scored the first goal ?-minutes into the match, followed by goals from ?,?,?,?,? and ?

Thousands of South Korean fans who withstood sub-zero weather for the public screening of the game at the crack of dawn were distraught, but sent thunderous applause to the Taegeuk Warriors.

South Korean fans gathered at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in the city’s center for a mass public screening event set up by the team’s official supporters club, Red Devils. The devils cheered on their stars, after Seoul city gave the go-ahead to use the square on Monday.

The odds of South Korea, ranked 28th in the world, beating the five-time champions seemed improbable, with multiple players including captain Son Heung-min suffering a face injury just a month before, and top class defender Kim Min-jae being hurt in the first group stage match against Uruguay.

Both players played the match, despite the team ultimately failing to move on to the next round.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, South Koreans advancement to the knockout stage was considered a success by the nation’s standards. The team has only survived the group stage three times in its history, and moved beyond the Round of 16 only once.

Brazil will now face off against Japan/Croatia at midnight of Saturday, Korean Time, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.