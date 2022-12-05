 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Jongno Culture Diversity Film Festival kicks off this week

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 5, 2022 - 16:14       Updated : Dec 5, 2022 - 16:14
“Kim Min-young of the Report Card” (Atnine Film)
“Kim Min-young of the Report Card” (Atnine Film)

The fourth annual Jongno Culture Diversity Film Festival will kick off Thursday to share the meaning and value of diversity through film, according to the Jongno Foundation for Arts & Culture on Monday.

Established in 2019, the annual event will take place Dec. 8-20 at Emu Arts Space in Jongno under the slogan “Stories of Yours, Mine and Ours.”

Eight films designated as "films of the year" by the foundation that look into diversity on the topics of generation, era, relationships and differences will be screened.

The foundation will also introduce films by two directors picked as creators of the year: Park Chan-wook and Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

“Director Park sharply depicts various aspects of South Korean society with a sense of humor, while director Hamaguchi’s films, such as 'Drive My Car,' are really human-centered,” the foundation said.

The eight films are: “Licorice Pizza,” “Memoria,” “Belfast,” “Kim Min-young of the Report Card,” “Soup and Ideology,” “The August Virgin,” “C’mon C’mon,” “Full Time,” “Decision to Leave” from Park and Hamaguchi's “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy."

During the 13-day festival, related programs such as cinema talks, meetings with the audience and master classes will be held to discuss in-depth cultural diversity.

On Saturday, film critic Jung Woo-sung will review “Memoria” by Thai independent film director Apichatpong Weerasethakul with the theme of a contradictory ensemble of harmony and mismatch.

The next day, cinematographer Park Hong-yeol will share his insights on filming aesthetics in “In between hand-held and steady-shot,” based on the 2021 movie “Full Time.”

Independent movie directors Lee Jae-eun and Lim Ji-sun of “Kim Min-young of the Report Card” will meet with the audience on Dec. 16. The movie was released in September, telling the stories of three girls and their friendship at the age of 20, as they go on separate paths after graduating high school and as they gradually grow apart.

On Dec. 17, Japan-born Korean film director Yang Yong-hi of “Soup and Ideology” will share her theory of filmmaking in a talk titled “Family and Modern History.”

On the last day of the festival, film critic Jung Sung-il will conduct a cinema talk on the movie “The August Virgin.”

Tickets are free and available via the Jongno Foundation for Arts & Culture website and blog.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114