Vietnam investment minister pledges to bolster business ties with S. Korea

Vietnam’s Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung speaks during a luncheon hosted by Daewoo Construction and Herald Corp. at Lotte Hotel, central Seoul, on Monday. (Daewoo Construction)

Vietnam’s Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dung on Monday renewed the Southeast Asian country's commitment to bolstering business ties with South Korea in a range of areas from construction to medical care.

“Despite the struggling global economy and dim outlook for next year, Vietnam is one of the best countries for investment, mostly driven by a stable political and economic environment, rapid growth rate and resilient workforce,” said the minister during a luncheon hosted by Daewoo Construction and Herald Corp. at Lotte Hotel, central Seoul. “Its social infrastructure has seen great improvement, making the country more attractive for investment.”

The minister added that the key driver of economic growth was powered by the development in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh -- considered the industrial hub of Vietnam.

“We are interested in building an industrial complex that offers residential spaces and value-added services such as education for production line workers and the underprivileged in the two cities,” the minister said.

Daewoo Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju welcomed the government’s plan, sharing the company’s blueprint for building a new apartment complex, consisting of diverse facilities for commercial, educational and medical use, in Bac Ninh, in the northern part of Vietnam.

As for Vietnam’s workforce, the minister stressed the country’s skilled manpower will drive productivity for businesses while having the advantage of relatively low labor costs.

The firm has ambitious plans for the staff at Daewoo Vina, Daewoo Construction's Vietnamese headquarters, Jung said, promising to train them so they would become leaders in the industry one day.

The ministry operates a center within Hanoi that offers courses for Vietnamese workers in the sectors of cybersecurity, smart city, smart factory, digital media and environmental technology. It plans to open six more centers nationwide.

The minister said there is plenty of room for public-private sector cooperation between Korea and Vietnam in developing infrastructure, such as transportation.

Other channels for investment for Vietnam includes privatization of Vietnamese public companies or institutions, according to Le Manh Hung, director of the Enterprise Development Agency.

“For years, Vietnam has privatized public institutions including Hanoi Construction Corp. and plans to privatize 10 more companies, which are valued around $50 million to $150 million in the near future,” Hung said.

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Korea-Vietnam diplomatic relations, Herald Corp., the Korea International Trade Association and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry will cohost the Vietnam Economic Cooperation Forum 2022 in Hanoi on Dec. 16. Herald Corp. is the publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business.