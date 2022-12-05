Presidential office to establish two new secretary positions

The presidential office is set to establish two new secretary positions to support the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's push to increase exports, officials said Monday.

The new positions will be secretary to the president for policy coordination and secretary to the president for international law.

The policy coordination secretary will work under the senior secretary for policy planning and be in charge of communicating and coordinating with government agencies to support nuclear power plant and other exports.

The international law secretary will serve under the presidential chief of staff and handle legal matters related to exports.

The appointments will come as South Korea seeks to tackle challenges to its export-driven economy, including a potential barrier to auto exports caused by the US Inflation Reduction Act.

The presidential office is in the process of finalizing its choice of people for the two new positions, an official said. (Yonhap)