 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Best Dining Bars in Seoul 2022

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 8, 2022 - 14:18       Updated : Dec 8, 2022 - 14:52

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.

 

1. Opnng

Opnng is a 2023 Michelin Guide Seoul wine bar that provides a good atmosphere for wine lovers who visit. This stylish wine bar attracts customers with its fancy mood and numerous wine lists. Please call us directly for reservations of more than five parties.

Reservations can be made for Opnng via CATCH TABLE.

 

 

2. Found Local

Found Local is a cafe and wine bar that offers Korean food-based dishes and natural wines. Professional sommeliers will kindly recommend wine pairings that go along well with each dish. Please take into consideration that this dining bar is a no-kids zone and that ordering wine is required.

Reservations can be made for Found Local via CATCH TABLE.

 

 

3. Deepin

This natural wine bar as a perfect place to dine for a good mood. People regularly visit to taste Chef Yoon Nam-no’s main menu dishes, such as duck breast and flank. Note that you must order wine.

Reservations can be made for Deepin via CATCH TABLE.

 

 

4. Titolo

Titolo is chef Kang Yun-seok’s open kitchen Italian wine bar in Cheongdam-dong. Vongole pasta, uni pasta and sirloin steak are must-order menus that can be enjoyed with various wine choices. Please take into consideration that this wine bar only opens in the evening.

Reservations can be made for Titolo via CATCH TABLE.

 

 

5. Red Moon

A Chinese dining restaurant for those who enjoy Sichuan cuisine. Red Moon was listed in the 2022 Michelin Guide and has numerous core customers who enjoy the food with a tint of cocktail.

Reservations can be made for Red Moon via CATCH TABLE.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114