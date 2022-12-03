Best Dining Bars in Seoul 2022

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.

1. Opnng Opnng is a 2023 Michelin Guide Seoul wine bar that provides a good atmosphere for wine lovers who visit. This stylish wine bar attracts customers with its fancy mood and numerous wine lists. Please call us directly for reservations of more than five parties. Reservations can be made for Opnng via CATCH TABLE.

2. Found Local Found Local is a cafe and wine bar that offers Korean food-based dishes and natural wines. Professional sommeliers will kindly recommend wine pairings that go along well with each dish. Please take into consideration that this dining bar is a no-kids zone and that ordering wine is required. Reservations can be made for Found Local via CATCH TABLE.

3. Deepin This natural wine bar as a perfect place to dine for a good mood. People regularly visit to taste Chef Yoon Nam-no’s main menu dishes, such as duck breast and flank. Note that you must order wine. Reservations can be made for Deepin via CATCH TABLE.

4. Titolo Titolo is chef Kang Yun-seok’s open kitchen Italian wine bar in Cheongdam-dong. Vongole pasta, uni pasta and sirloin steak are must-order menus that can be enjoyed with various wine choices. Please take into consideration that this wine bar only opens in the evening. Reservations can be made for Titolo via CATCH TABLE.