‘Call It Love’ to warm viewers’ hearts next year

SINGAPORE -- Director Lee Kwang-young is certain that Korean and international viewers will immerse themselves in the touching love story presented by South Korea’s go-to romance masters -- Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyoung.

“‘Call It Love’ does not have a character who has a crush at first sight. It does not have a specific event making them fall in love with each other either. Our series tells you a small story, but one that is powerful enough to make viewers empathize with it,” said Lee in a press conference held at the Disney content showcase in Singapore on Wednesday.

Asked if the director felt any pressure in releasing a slow-paced series, Lee did not hide her concern.

“I became worried after hearing that the younger viewers tend to enjoy fast-paced, entertaining programs,” Lee told The Korea Herald.