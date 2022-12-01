 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Heavy to showcase sustainable maritime future at CES

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Dec 1, 2022 - 14:58       Updated : Dec 1, 2022 - 14:58
A concept image of the Hyundai Heavy Industries exhibition at CES 2023 (Hyundai Heavy Industries)
A concept image of the Hyundai Heavy Industries exhibition at CES 2023 (Hyundai Heavy Industries)

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries will showcase its vision for a sustainable maritime future at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, the firm said Thursday.

CES, the world’s largest technology exhibition, is held in Las Vegas during the first week of January each year. This will be the shipbuilder’s second time taking part in the event.

In this year’s exhibition, Hyundai Heavy Industries said it will exhibit its future maritime strategy with a focus on “Ocean Transformation,” which seeks to fundamentally change the way humans use the ocean.

The Hyundai Heavy Industries display will embody four themes -- Ocean Mobility, Ocean Wise, Ocean Life and Ocean Energy -- within the 595-square-meter exhibition hall.

Under the theme Ocean Mobility, the shipbuilder said it will showcase models of future ships, which include uncrewed and remote solutions, and energy-reducing, low-carbon technology.

In the Ocean Wise exhibition, Hyundai Heavy Industries will unveil its smart navigation solution which suggests routes for vessels based on various maritime data.

The Ocean Life exhibit will showcase the company’s solution in expanding our living space into the sea by highlighting maritime leisure experiences. The Ocean Energy display will illustrate future maritime energy production, transportation and use solutions, highlighting the company’s vision in creating a sustainable energy ecosystem.

“In order to grow sustainably in the future, we need to realize the infinite potential oceans hold as humanity’s treasured resource,” said a Hyundai Heavy Industries official. “By participating in CES 2023, we will suggest our vision of the future maritime era based on our group’s experience and differentiated technological aptitude which we have accumulated in the last 50 years.”

Meanwhile, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group’s subsidiaries won nine accolades in the CES2023 Innovation Awards, released by the US’ Consumer Technology Association on Nov. 16.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
