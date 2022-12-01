Best Italian Restaurants of 2022

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.
1. Jae(在)
Restaurant Jae(在) is famous for its Tajarin menu served by an Italian bistro specialist chef Lee Jae-hoon. Bolongnese lasagne and tenderloin steak are must-order menus. Please note that the restaurant only offers course menus on Saturdays and holidays.
2. Osteria Orzo
Osteria Orzo offers a variety of Italian cuisine, starting from pastas and risottos to beef dishes. The white ragu homemade tajarin as well as the beef carpaccio are recommended. Please note that the restaurant only takes reservations for two people for every 1 1/2 hours. For reservations of more than three, please contact the restaurant directly.
3. MAISON HANNAM
Maison Hannam is an Italian restaurant that touts truffle pasta and beef sirloin as its best dishes. Experience the taste of Italian cuisine along with a wonderful wine pairing. Make a visit anytime of the day to enjoy the vast view of the UN Village.
4. Perlo
Welcome to Perlo! It is an Italian, yet Jeju-styled restaurant located in a peaceful village. Stopping by Perlo on your vacation in Jeju Island will make for a robust travel experience. If you are planning a wine corkage, please contact us before you visit.
5. FAGP
Make a visit to FAGP to enjoy its distinct pasta dishes and exclusive plating. The coriander spaghetti is loved by core customers. Please note that corkage fee is 30,000 won for every bottle and only one bottle is allowed for each table.
