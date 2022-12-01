Best Italian Restaurants of 2022

This information is provided by CATCH TABLE. -- Ed.

1. Jae(在) Restaurant Jae(在) is famous for its Tajarin menu served by an Italian bistro specialist chef Lee Jae-hoon. Bolongnese lasagne and tenderloin steak are must-order menus. Please note that the restaurant only offers course menus on Saturdays and holidays. Reservations can be made for Jae(在) via CATCH TABLE

2. Osteria Orzo Osteria Orzo offers a variety of Italian cuisine, starting from pastas and risottos to beef dishes. The white ragu homemade tajarin as well as the beef carpaccio are recommended. Please note that the restaurant only takes reservations for two people for every 1 1/2 hours. For reservations of more than three, please contact the restaurant directly. Reservations can be made for Osteria Orzo via CATCH TABLE

3. MAISON HANNAM Maison Hannam is an Italian restaurant that touts truffle pasta and beef sirloin as its best dishes. Experience the taste of Italian cuisine along with a wonderful wine pairing. Make a visit anytime of the day to enjoy the vast view of the UN Village. Reservations can be made for MAISON HANNAM via CATCH TABLE

4. Perlo Welcome to Perlo! It is an Italian, yet Jeju-styled restaurant located in a peaceful village. Stopping by Perlo on your vacation in Jeju Island will make for a robust travel experience. If you are planning a wine corkage, please contact us before you visit. Reservations can be made for Perlo via CATCH TABLE