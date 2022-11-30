 Back To Top
Entertainment

More Korean originals, sequels to come on Disney+

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov 30, 2022 - 21:37       Updated : Nov 30, 2022 - 21:37

Korea Herald correspondent

"Connect" (Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific)

SINGAPORE -- More Korean originals, sequels to hit shows and more are to come on the Disney+ horizon, Jessica Kam-Engle, vice president of Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific’s content and development, said Wednesday at a Disney content showcase in Singapore.

“Showcasing the best storytelling and regional contents are critical for our long-term success. Starting with ‘Connect’ and ‘Big Bet’ launching in December, more scripted dramas with top actors will return with season two,” the vice president said at the showcase held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The two highly anticipated series aside, Disney+’s smash-hit crime thriller “Shadow Detective” and romance drama “Soundtrack #1” are set to return with a second season. “Shadow Detective 2” will present the expanded stories of veteran detective Taek-rok (played by Lee Sung-min), while “Soundtrack #2” will deliver different stories from the previous title with a brand new cast.

The streaming service’s unscripted show, “The Zone: Survival Mission,” which caught local and global viewers’ attention with top comedian Yoo Jae-suk, actor Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri, a member of K-pop girl group Girl’s Generation, will return for a second season as well.

"The Zone 2" (Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific)

The list of upcoming originals includes action series “Moving,” starring actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Jo In-sung and Cha Tae-hyun; heartwarming romance series "Call It Love" and "Race"; and crime thriller “The Worst of Evil.” The release dates are yet to be announced.

"Call It Love" (Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific)

A number of music documentaries on some of Korea's most beloved K-pop boy bands -- Super Junior, NCT 127, BTS and BTS' J-Hope -- are also in the pipeline.

The Disney+ productions will feature never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories of the artists. The release dates have not been decided.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
