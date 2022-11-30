More Korean originals, sequels to come on Disney+

SINGAPORE -- More Korean originals, sequels to hit shows and more are to come on the Disney+ horizon, Jessica Kam-Engle, vice president of Walt Disney Co. Asia Pacific’s content and development, said Wednesday at a Disney content showcase in Singapore.

“Showcasing the best storytelling and regional contents are critical for our long-term success. Starting with ‘Connect’ and ‘Big Bet’ launching in December, more scripted dramas with top actors will return with season two,” the vice president said at the showcase held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

The two highly anticipated series aside, Disney+’s smash-hit crime thriller “Shadow Detective” and romance drama “Soundtrack #1” are set to return with a second season. “Shadow Detective 2” will present the expanded stories of veteran detective Taek-rok (played by Lee Sung-min), while “Soundtrack #2” will deliver different stories from the previous title with a brand new cast.

The streaming service’s unscripted show, “The Zone: Survival Mission,” which caught local and global viewers’ attention with top comedian Yoo Jae-suk, actor Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri, a member of K-pop girl group Girl’s Generation, will return for a second season as well.