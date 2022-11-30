 Back To Top
Life&Style

Talchum becomes UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Nov 30, 2022 - 19:32       Updated : Nov 30, 2022 - 19:32
Talchum, Korean traditional mask dance (CHA)
The traditional Korean mask dance, talchum, has been inscribed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco, on Wednesday.

The result came after more than two years since the Cultural Heritage Administration applied for talchum to be added to the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list in March 2020.

Upon hearing the announcement, Choi Eung-chon, the head of the CHA, expressed special gratitude to delegates from member states of the committee.

"As head of a government agency responsible for preservation of Korea's cultural heritage, I feel an added sense of responsibility in protecting our intangible cultural heritage as Korea's mask dance drama has now become part of the intangible cultural heritage of the world," Choi said.

The administrator also promised to continue to cooperate with the international community to produce the best results for ICH of the world in the spirit of the UNESCO's 2003 Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A performing art that encompasses dance, music and theater, talchum is manifested through oral traditions, social practices and the traditional Korean craftsmanship of masks.

The mask drama has an underlying storytelling appeal that keeps audiences laughing while simultaneously criticizing the social hierarchy and hypocrisy of the ruling class with its satirical elements.

Talchum is Korea's 22nd intangible cultural heritage, along with juldarigi (traditional Korean tug of war), culture of Jeju haenyeo (women divers), ssireum (traditional Korean wrestling) and Yeondeunghoe (lantern lighting festival in Korea).

To celebrate the inscription, Andong City in North Gyeongsang Province will be holding a festival starting 1:30 p.m Thursday at the Andong Hahoe Village.

Meanwhile, North Korea's Pyongyang raengmyon (cold noodles) custom has also been added to the heritage list, making it the fourth for the country.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
