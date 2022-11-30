Oriental Brewery's Cass tops beer market in October

Oriental Brewery's flagship beer brand Cass secured the top market share in the domestic beer market in October and seeks to continue its momentum via various promotions related to the World Cup, said the country's largest beer maker Wednesday.

According to market research firm Nielsen Korea, Cass logged the largest market share in the off-trade market for the beer industry in October.

Off-trade market refers to retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and kiosks.

As the official sponsor brand of the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, the company will harness the event to create sales momentum and attract more consumers.

According to the company, OB is carrying out various World Cup-related events including releasing "Number Cass Package" and launching "Cass Play Pub" as part of campaigns for the world's biggest soccer tournament.

The "Number Cass Package" features numbers from zero to nine printed under the Cass brand logo on the front of the bottle, so consumers can use them to cheer for their favorite players, according to the company.

"Cass Play Pub," which operates only during World Cup season from Nov. 24 to Dec. 18, turned nine stores located in six metropolitan cities, including Seoul, into spaces for soccer fans to cheer for the games.

“Cass, Korea’s most beloved beer, is standing with the consumers as an official sponsor for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup and rooting for the Korean national soccer team," said an official from OB. “I hope Cass can add more amusement to consumers who are enjoying the World Cup games."

Established by Doosan Group in 1952, OB was purchased by AB InBev in 1998. The company was sold to an affiliate of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in 2009, but rejoined AB InBev in 2014. It produces Korea's most popular beverages including the Cass and Cafri lager brands.