Land Ministry, Truckers fail to compromise again

Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Director Koo Heon-sang walks out of meeting room in Sejong City, while Cargo Truckers Solidarity rep. Kim Tae-young shouts in protest. Second talk to resolve issue over minimum freight rate policy failed again on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Representatives of the truckers’ union and government officials failed to reach a compromise again in their second round of talks on Wednesday amid a week-long strike by unionists that inevitably could impact an array of industries.

Starting from Nov. 24, Cargo Truckers Solidarity has been staging a walkout mainly to call for a permanent guarantee of minimum freight rates, which is to expire at the end of this year.

The minimum freight rate policy was created to prevent truckers from overworking, overloading, and speeding by guaranteeing a minimum annual wage. It imposes a fine on shippers that pay less than the minimum amount.

The talk which began at 2 p.m. ended only after about 40 minutes when the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Director Koo Heon-sang walked out of the meeting room, while the Cargo Truckers Solidarity representative Kim Tae-young was shouting in protest.

“We requested the cargo trucker’s union to return to work as soon as possible as there has been huge damage done to the nation's economy caused by them refusing to transport while holding the people as hostages,” Koo said after the meeting.

“The Yoon Seok-yeol administration and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport are not willing to talk at all. We came here to negotiate, but failed to continue the conversation as the government said it is non-negotiable,” the Cargo Truckers Solidarity representative said.

The schedule for their next talk has not yet been decided.

In addition, Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, made an announcement on Wednesday there will not be any compromise with the truckers.

“If the government does not resolve labor-management issues in accordance with the laws and principles, and compromises case by case, it could lead to another strike or illegal act, so for the safety and convenience of the people, we want to wisely deal with the current crisis,” Kim said.