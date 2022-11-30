Resign or be impeached: Embattled safety minister pressured to leave

Pressure is growing for Lee Sang-min to leave his post as minister of interior and safety and to take responsibility for his role in the Halloween crowd crush, with the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday threatening to file a motion to impeach him if he doesn’t step down.

The Democratic Party leadership held an emergency meeting and decided to pass a proposal to dismiss the safety minister at the plenary session the following day. If the safety minister doesn’t resign himself and President Yoon Suk-yeol fails to act in a week’s time, the party said it would pass a bill to impeach him.

“We’ve waited a month since the disaster that claimed so many young lives in the middle of Seoul,” said the party’s floor leader Rep. Park Hong-keun. “The families want the safety minister to go, and the parliament has to do its job.”

This is the second proposal pushed by the Democratic Party to nudge members of the Cabinet off their posts since the Yoon administration took office in May.

In September, the party which controls the majority of the parliament unilaterally passed the proposal to remove Foreign Affairs Minister Park Jin over the president’s hot mic incident during his US trip. Yoon declined, saying the foreign minister wasn’t at fault.

On the opposition’s insistence in firing Lee, Yoon’s office has maintained that it would first watch the ongoing investigations before making a decision.

Separate investigations into the Itaewon disaster by the police and parliament are underway, with the Democratic Party now calling to launch a special counsel investigation in addition.

After the Democratic Party raised the stakes on Tuesday saying it would be introducing a bill to impeach the safety minister if he doesn’t walk, a Yoon official said the presidential office “may boycott the parliamentary investigation” in such a case.

Yoon’s office is among the institutions being investigated in the Itaewon disaster alongside the Seoul police, the top prosecutors’ office and the Safety Ministry.

Polls have suggested the majority of Koreans do not want Lee to stay in the Cabinet.

In a poll of 1,072 adults taken Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 56.8 percent said that they believe the safety minister should step down. In another Nov. 5-6 poll of 1,000 adults, 65 percent said he should resign.