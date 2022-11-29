NMK opens remodeled celadon gallery of Goryeo

"Goryeo Bisaek: The Jade Hues of Goryeo” at the National Museum of Korea, in central Seoul (Yonhap)

Along a darkened hallway, delicately aligned celadon pottery glowing in their unique jade hues lead to the National Museum of Korea's permanent celadon ware exhibition.

In the newly renovated room, which opened on Nov. 23, NMK presents some 250 pieces of celadon ware of the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392), including 12 National Treasures and 12 Treasures.

The new celadon room marks the completion of the renovations of the museum's ceramic galleries, following the renovation of buncheong ware and white porcelain galleries in February last year.

Korean potters began producing high quality porcelain pottery in the 10th century and in the following century, the jade-colored glazes of celadon continued to improve in quality through the potters' development of skills and technology.

Ranging from the early-stage waste shards found in kiln sites to accomplished works of art, the celadon gallery highlights not only the finished masterpieces, but the numerous trials and errors that led to the perfecting of Goryeo celadon.