[Global Finance Awards] KB Kookmin Bank increases accessibility for disabled

KB Kookmin Bank CEO Lee Jae-keun (right) and Cho Hyang-hyun, chairman of the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities, pose for a picture following a business agreement signing ceremony held in September at the KB Bank headquarters, located in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. (KB Kookmin Bank)

KB Kookmin Bank has been bolstering the accessibility of its branches for people with disabilities in the first half of 2022, as part of its initiative focusing on diversity and inclusivity.

The bank said it surveyed 878 of its branches nationwide in June, measuring each facility’s readiness to greet disabled customers. Based on the survey, the bank installed ramps at the entrances of branches that lacked them. It also put a bell in place that customers could press for assistance, according to KB Kookmin Bank.

“(Going to the bank) is an easy task for those who aren’t disabled, and takes no longer than five to 10 minutes. But for the handicapped like me, it is a very uncomfortable process,” said a customer in his 60s who had suffered from a stroke, leaving him reliant on a wheelchair.

“I used to try getting my banking affairs sorted all at once, after piling them up for a while, but now, I can take care of it one by one as soon as it comes up,” he added.

Meanwhile, KB Kookmin Bank said it has also been contributing to society through support programs oriented toward helping disabled college students and students of disabled families who are in need. The bank has been providing scholarships and mentoring for students for 13 years.

So far, over 1,140 students have received aid in various forms since 2009, the bank said.

KB Kookmin Bank also said it signed a business agreement in September with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disability to ultimately expand the bank’s hiring of disabled employees.

“The recent improvements to the business environment of our branches were done to increase user comfort and accessibility for financially vulnerable groups, despite the increase in use of virtual financial services,” said a KB Kookmin Bank official.