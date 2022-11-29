 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

[Global Finance Awards] Mirae Asset Global Investment solidifies int'l market presence

Asset Manager of the Year / Mirae Asset Global Investment

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Nov 29, 2022 - 17:45       Updated : Nov 29, 2022 - 17:56

Mirae Asset Global Investment headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Global Investment)
Mirae Asset Global Investment headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Global Investment)

Marking its 19th anniversary of its overseas business operations this year, Mirae Asset Global Investments has earned many titles as a first mover in the global asset management market.

The investment firm kicked off its global business in Dec. 17, 2003, when it established a district office in Hong Kong. This foray came six years after the firm was established.

Since then, Mirae Asset Global Investments has come a long way. The company has offices in 36 countries and invested more than half of its 268 trillion won ($202 billion) in operable assets in foreign markets.

Its exchange-traded funds (ETF) business was ranked 14th largest in the world in terms of net asset size, while it was ranked eighth in terms of asset influx size, according to ETF research organization ETFGI.

Its Hong Kong branch became the first South Korean firm to launch a self-run foreign fund in 2005, Mirae Asset said. In India, Mirae Asset Global Investments was the first, and is still the only asset management firm to deal with independent foreign capital, it added. Meanwhile, it was also the first Asian asset management firm to be introduced as part of Harvard Business School’s case study material.

The company attributed its success to its core belief that “we must give customers what they need rather than what they want."



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114