Kumho Art Hall selects pianist Kim Su-yeon as artist-in-residence for 2023

Pianist Kim Su Yeon has been selected as Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence, according to the Kumho Cultural Foundation, the operator of the venue, on Tuesday.

As the artist-in-residence, Kim will present four performances under the theme “Melodies: Paintings and Music” throughout next year. Kim’s first concert will take place on Jan. 5 at the venue’s New Year’s concert “Sketch.” She will return with “Blending” on April 27 and “Philia: Mozart” on Sept. 7 and “Collage Party” on Dec. 7.

The Salzburg-based pianist is the first Asian winner of the Concours Musical International de Montréal. She was also the only female and also the only Korean semi-finalist in the 2021 Queen Elisabeth Competition. As she expands her activities as an emerging pianist, she is set to release her debut album via Steinway & Sons next year.

Born in 1994, Kim took her first piano lessons at age 5 and pursued studies at the Korean Institute for the Gifted in Arts. She received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University Mozarteum Salzburg.

Each year, the art hall, which has long been dedicated to supporting Korean musicians, selects a classical musician under the age of 30 in the early stages of their career as its artist-in-residence, providing the musician with a regular performance stage.

From 2013 to 2022, 10 up-and-coming artists took part in the Kumho Art Foundation’s residency program. They include pianist Kim Da-sol in 2013, Van Cliburn Piano Competition-winning Sunwoo Yekwon in 2016, Paganini Competition and Sibelius Competition winner violinist Yang In-mo in 2018 and clarinetist Kim Han in 2021.

The art hall also chose five musicians for the Kumho Rising Stars - percussionist Kong Seong-yeon, pianist Kim Jun-hyung, violist Park Ha-yang, bassoonist Kim min-ju and harpist Kim Hye-jin.

For 2023, the art hall will offer a series of programs featuring international musicians including pianist Gerhard Oppitz, who will return to South Korea for the first time in 10 years, on Nov. 2 for the Kumho Exclusive series. Pianists Paul Lewis, Stephen Houg and Alexandre Tharaud are among the musicians to be introduced through Kumho's “International Masters” series.

The newly launched “Voice” program will present instrument versions of music pieces originally made to be sung.

Tickets for Kumho Art Hall's programs for next year became available on Tuesday.