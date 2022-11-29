 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

One month after Itaewon disaster, bereaved families seek solidarity

By Kim Arin
Published : Nov 29, 2022 - 13:28       Updated : Nov 29, 2022 - 13:28
The families of Itaewon disaster victims speak during a press conference on Nov. 22. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
The families of Itaewon disaster victims speak during a press conference on Nov. 22. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

The families of victims who died in the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood a month ago asked for solidarity from the community as they search for accountability from the government.

In a statement late Monday, the families thanked supporters and offered consolation to survivors, marking one month since the disaster that killed 158 people and left dozens with severe injuries.

“Because the government did not take measures to allow the bereaved families to communicate together, we had to grieve in isolation. We had to take it upon ourselves to find one another and gather,” they said.

“The government has yet to make a proper apology, and hasn’t taken any measures.”

While President Yoon Suk-yeol has apologized publicly several times, with the first ones dating Nov. 4, 5 and 7, families have asked for him to apologize sincerely.

“Since day one, the government has dodged responsibility and made excuses, hurting the families immeasurably,” they said.

“This is a disaster that could have been prevented based on the facts unveiled so far. This is a man-made disaster. And yet the government is failing to claim responsibility and avoiding answers.”

The families said that they weren’t told exactly when and how their loved ones were killed, and what kind of measures the government intended to take from now on. The compensation, which the government has promised, shouldn’t precede investigations, they argued.

“No amount of money is going to bring 158 victims back. That’s not what we want,” they said.

“We want to stop another disaster like this from happening again. That’s why we are desperate to find justice in these wrongful deaths,” they said, adding that they planned on forming an association in order to work together.

“I hope that you will stand with us.”

This joint statement, signed by families of 65 victims who lost their lives during or in the aftermath of the crush, was released by Lawyers for a Democratic Society or Minbyun. The progressive lawyers’ group is assisting the families with legal aid and other services.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114