 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM leaves for Paris to drum up support for 2030 World Expo bid

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 28, 2022 - 10:16       Updated : Nov 28, 2022 - 10:16
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a meeting of the civilian-government task force on harmful air pollutants at the government complex in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presides over a meeting of the civilian-government task force on harmful air pollutants at the government complex in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo departed for Paris on Monday to rally international support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan.

Han is set to attend the 171st General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing the Expo, on Tuesday.

During the assembly, Han is scheduled to give a presentation, outlining the government's vision to host the Expo in Busan and help produce solutions to various challenges facing humanity, including climate change, technological gaps and inequality, his office said.

"In Paris, we will also conduct negotiation activities for BIE members in Europe and Africa," Han said in a Facebook post shortly before heading for Paris.

From Paris, Han will travel to Mozambique on Wednesday for a two-day visit. He will pay an official visit to Ghana for three days starting Thursday.

In both African nations, the prime minister is expected to continue to push for support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114