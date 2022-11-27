Volkswagen's Tiguan, affordable SUV with robust perfomance

Volkswagen Korea’s bestselling sport utility vehicle Tiguan has established its position as an affordable and robust performance-based car to Korean drivers.

Since making its debut in July 2008, the Tiguan has been the German carmaker’s top-selling car here.

As of November, it has sold an accumulative 59,532 units, an equivalent of 270 Tiguans every month. The Korean unit predicted the accumulative sales figure to hit the 60,000 mark by the end of this year.

Volkswagen Korea said it has secured a stable supply of the SUV despite supply disruptions worldwide that have delayed new car deliveries for months.

The second-generation Tiguan came back last year with several upgrades in both design and technological features but at an affordable price range that starts at 40.67 million won ($30,601).

The car is equipped with an EA288 Evo 2.0-liter diesel engine, which cuts nitrogen oxide emissions by about 80 percent compared with the previous engine.

With such engine and the seven-speed direct shift gearbox, the vehicle can exert up to 150 horsepower and a maximum torque of 36.7 kilogram-meters.

Its higher trims -- Tiguan 2.0 TDI Prestige and 2.0 TDI 4 Motion Prestige -- are equipped with IQ light-LED matrix headlamps that are capable of enhancing drivers’ vision at night without disturbing other drivers on the road.

The car also has driver assistance features such as Adaptive Cruise Control that can automatically control the speed of the vehicle to the designated 30 kilometers per hour and keep a safe distance from the car in front of it.

Other driver assistance features also include Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Assist and Rear Traffic Alert.

The interior design also got an upgrade with an enhanced infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital cockpit.