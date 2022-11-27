Democratic Party gives Yoon ultimatum to fire safety minister

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Sunday gave President Yoon Suk-yeol an ultimatum to fire Lee Sang-min, the minister of interior and safety, over the deadly crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon last month.

“The president needs to stand by his words that there will be accountability. The first step is to dismiss the interior and safety minister,” Democratic Party spokesperson Rep. Lee Soo-jin said in a briefing.

If Yoon fails to respond, the party "would do everything in our power conferred to us by the people," it added.

The safety minister has refused to step down. “I will continue to do my best in my position,” he said during a parliamentary grilling earlier this month, denying reports that he has offered to resign.

Proposals to impeach members of the Cabinet require consent of at least two-thirds of the parliament whose majority is controlled by the Democratic Party.

The ruling People Power Party says it’s too early to let the minister go.

“The parliamentary probe has just began. Let’s see where it goes,” the party spokesperson Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok said in a briefing on Sunday.

Rep. Yang Kum-hee, another spokesperson with the party, pointed out that the police’s special probe was also underway. Ahead of the weekend, the police quizzed some of the high-ranking officials at the Seoul metropolitan police office in the Itaewon probe.

In a first public appearance on Tuesday, families of the victims have asked for the resignation of Cabinet members and police chiefs, including Lee.

“What I want in the death of my son is for all those responsible to resign, and for the president to sincerely apologize,” the mother of Lee Nam-hoon, 29, said at the press conference held at the Minbyun office.

Speaking at the same press conference, the mother of 24-year-old Lee Ji-han who died in the crowd crush, lashed out at the safety minister’s earlier remarks.

“The safety minister said that having police at the event would not have made a difference. No, I don’t think so,” she said. “I keep thinking if it had been the children of a minister or a mayor in the crowd, the police would not have been so negligent.”

The minister told an Oct. 30 briefing that the disatser in Itaewon was “not something that could have been fixed by placing police officers or first responders in advance.” After the remarks drew public backlash, he apologized the next day.