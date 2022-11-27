 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korean leader makes second public appearance with daughter

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 27, 2022 - 10:23       Updated : Nov 27, 2022 - 10:23
This photo, released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 27, 2022, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) with his daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)
This photo, released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 27, 2022, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) with his daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a second public appearance with his daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch, state media said Sunday.

Photos published by the Korean Central News Agency showed the daughter, presumed to be Kim's second child, Ju-ae, dressed in a long black winter coat with a fur collar and with her hair partially tied back, as she walked hand in hand or linking arms with her father.

The appearance gave her a striking resemblance to her mother, Ri Sol-ju.

The KCNA said the photo session was attended by "combatants of the Red Flag Company, the officials, scientists and technicians of the defence science research institute and workers of the munitions factory who made a great contribution to the test-fire of Hwasongpho-17 conducted on November 18."

Kim "appeared at the photo session venue together with his beloved daughter," it said.

North Korea first revealed the girl after she joined her parents during the launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM on Nov. 18.

Kim "gave a warm and militant salute of congratulations to the reliable defence soldiers who proudly launched before the world a gigantic crystal made with pure loyalty, extraordinary mental power and outstanding sci-tech force," the KCNA said of the photo session.

The North Korean leader also said "we should consolidate our greatest strength seized firmly with two hands as more absolute and irreversible one, never resting on our laurels, and continue to put spurs to the limitless bolstering of the defence capabilities."

He expressed his expectation and belief that the country's scientists, technicians, and munitions industry workers "would make a do-or-die struggle" and "thus expand and bolster up the nuclear war deterrent of the country at an exceptionally rapid speed," the KCNA said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114