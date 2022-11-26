Two brothers found dead at home with parents unconscious

Two teenage brothers have been found dead with their parents unconscious at their home in Incheon, police said Saturday.

A teacher of the school of one of the children found the family at 11:41 a.m. Friday and reported to the police, according to the Incheon Seobu Police Station in the city, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul.

The police believe no foul play was involved. When fire workers arrived, all of them were lying in one room where signs of suicide were found, the police said.

The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene while the parents in their 40s are being treated at a nearby hospital.

The teacher visited the home after the child did not go to school.

The police have requested an autopsy of the bodies to determine the exact cause of death.