2022 Mama Awards announce presenter lineup

Ahead of the 2022 Mama Awards set to take place at the end of the month in Japan, the awards organizers on Friday announced the star-studded lineup of presenters from both Korea and Japan.

Veteran actors Hwang Jung-min and Jung Woo-sung, singer-turned-actors Ahn so-hee, Han Sun-hwa, Im Si-wan and Hwang Min-hyun, and actors Kim Dong-wook, Seo Ji-hye, Yeo Jin-goo, Woo Do-hwan and Nam Yoon-su were confirmed as presenters for the biggest annual music awards in the K-pop industry.

Along with comedians Kim Hae-jun and Lee Eun-ji, dance crews Lachica’s Gabee and Hook’s Aiki, retired golf legend Pak Se-ri and short track speedskaters Kwak Yoon-gy will present the awards to the artists at this year’s Mama awards.

Retired Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yuna was also among the presenter lineup. It will be the first time she presents for a music awards show.

“I’ve decided to attend the event to support the awards ceremony that would comfort and heal people around the world from COVID-19 with music,” Kim said in a statement.

Besides Korean celebrities, Japanese actors Mio Imada and Kentaro Sakaguchi will appear as presenters. Meanwhile, it will mark the second time for Sakaguchi to attend the event to hand out awards to the artists.

A diverse range of artists will battle it out for trophies at this year’s Mama Awards. Nominees in 18 categories include BTS, Enhypen, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, Blackpink, (G)I-dle, NCT Dream, Ive, Le Sserafim, NewJeans, IU and Big Bang.

The 2022 Mama Awards will take place at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday, while actor Park Bo-gum and singer Jeon So-mi will host the event.

The main ceremony will be streamed at 6 p.m. through Mnet and online channels, including Mnet K-pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON, with the red carpet event kicking off at 4 p.m. on the same day.