 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Seoul's Yeouido suffers traffic disruptions due to street protest

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov 25, 2022 - 13:47       Updated : Nov 25, 2022 - 13:47
Members of a union representing irregular workers at schools hold a press conference in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, Nov. 8. (Yonhap)
Members of a union representing irregular workers at schools hold a press conference in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, Nov. 8. (Yonhap)

Transport disruptions are expected in Seoul's Yeouido district until the late afternoon on Friday due to a protest that has gathered some 50,000 people.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, transportation disruptions are expected on the main road that connects Mapo Bridge and Seoul Bridge in the Yeouido area as a union representing irregular workers at schools held a street protest, occupying part of the road.

On Friday, the union of irregular workers at schools went on a nationwide strike, calling for improvements in their occupational conditions. The unionized workers are currently asking for measures to address occupational diseases -- such as lung cancer linked to the school cafeteria environment -- and the wage system.

The police agency said the road will not be completely closed off but disruptions are expected as the street protest will impede the main road. The protests will continue in the afternoon and traffic disruptions will continue even afterward as it will take some time to take down the stage set up for the street rally.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency asked citizens to use public transportation or bypass the area.

To minimize disruptions and inconvenience, around 15 temporary sign boards will be installed in the area that expects traffic disruptions. Some 120 traffic policemen will also be deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the union said it will go on strike again in the 2023 spring semester if it fails to come to terms with the authorities.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114