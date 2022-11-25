[World Cup] South Korea keeps hopes alive with draw against Uruguay

South Korea held Uruguay to a scoreless draw in the opening match in Group H, keeping alive its hopes of making the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Stifling defense and some luck played a part in Koreans stopping the offensive push of Uruguay, ranked 14th in the world, who struck the woodwork twice during the match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Diego Godin’s header from a Federico Valverde corner thudded off the inside of the post on 43 minutes, while by Federico Valverderang’s shot careened off the left post with just a minute of regular time to go. South Korea, ranked 28th in the world, came close to scoring as well, when a low cross from Kim Moon-hwan found Hwang Ui-jo in space just 10 meters from goal. But Hwang blasted Korea's best chance of the half over the bar.

South Korean team wave at the cheering South Korean supporters after the scoreless draw against Uruguay in the Group H opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Yonhap)

Son, still recovering from his facial injury, wore a mask and played the entire game. The Tottenham Hotspur forward was not his usual self but showed the occasional flash of skill, beating two defenders to whip in a dangerous cross in the first half. He was voted the player of the match in an online BBC Sports poll with a score of 7.88. South Korean manager Paolo Bento told reporters that Son will require some time to reach his peak. “He had a serious injury, he was inactive for a considerable time. He only joined the team in the last few days. ... After an injury and being exposed to more aggressive games, it is natural it will take him some step to re-adapt,” he said. The two teams had a total of 17 shots, but only one by Uruguay found the target, a testament to the defense of both sides, including goalkeeper Lee Seung-gyu who remained effective throughout the game.

South Korean captain Son Heung-min takes a against Uruguay in the Group H opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Yonhap)