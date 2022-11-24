[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Ansung Smelt Festival The Ansung Smelt Festival is scheduled to run from Dec. 24 to Feb. 5, 2023 in the areas near Dume Lake in Ansung, Gyeonggi Province. Hoping to provide a memorable winter experience, the festival features various programs, including smelt fishing, ice sledding and various photo zones featuring snow flowers. Smelt fishing is only available during the weekends and on public holidays. The festival opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. daily. Admission costs 10,000 won per person. Children under 13 are admitted free of charge. More information can be found at www.dmfestival.co.kr.

Geoje Mongdol Night Market The Geoje Mongdol Night Market is held Fridays and Saturdays until the end of the year at Gohyeon Market in port city of Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province. With an attempt to promote the city and its traditional Korean marketplace, the Geoje Mongdol Night Market started in 2021, attracting many local visitors with delicious food and exciting programs, including concerts and magic shows. From grilled barbecues, fish cake and chicken skewers to jeon, a wide range of foods are available. A separate dining area is available to allow visitors to enjoy the food bought at the market. Admission is free. Updated information can be found at http://www.blog.naver.com/ghmarket2021.

Haeundae Lighting Festival, Busan One of Busan’s most famous winter festivals got underway on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 24, 2023 at areas around Haeundae Beach in the southeastern city. Under the theme of “Again, Haeundae: Sea of Light,” the festival features various light fixtures, lanterns and media art on display to entertain those who stop by. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll around Haeundae Beach, Haeundae Market, Gunamro Square and the areas of Oncheon-gil. The lights are turned on at 5:30 p.m. More information can be found at www.haeundae.go.kr.

Gwanak Starlight Festival, Seoul The second edition of the Gwanak Starlight Festival which started on Oct. 26 runs through Nov. 30 near Sillim Bridge in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul. The annual festival of lights features a number of lanterns and illuminated sculptures along Dorim Stream. Festivalgoers will have an opportunity to take memorable photographs with their loved ones as they walk along the stream. The event is free of charge.