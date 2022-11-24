Luxembourg's crown prince to visit Seoul for economic ties

Luxembourg’s Crown Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie is set to arrive in Seoul on Monday for a three-day visit, leading a delegation of 87 representatives from public and private institutions in the space and ICT industry, the European country said.

The Crown Prince and Luxembourg Minister of Economy Franz Fayot will hold several bilateral meetings with South Korean officials to seek cooperation in the development of the space industry, startups, smart cities and environmental technology. The European nation said it looks to strengthen economic and political ties between the two countries through this visit.

During his visit, Prince Guillaume will also visit the War Memorial of Korea to commemorate the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries. Minister Fayot will attend the Korea Space Forum 2022, hosted by Donga Science and the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, as a keynote speaker.

The European country also revealed its delegation will visit Korean companies, attend the opening ceremony of a new factory for Luxembourgish gas control product manufacturer Rotarex, located in Asan, Gyeonggi Province, and hold a Korea-Luxembourg business forum.

“(South Korea and Luxembourg) are strong trading partners and are both pioneers of innovation as well as leaders in the high-tech and digital arenas. Our countries are excellent platforms for companies that are seeking to establish or intensify their business activities in Europe and Northeast Asia,” said Minister Fayot.